YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the Youth Congress' 'shirtless' protest at the India AI Impact Summit, calling it shameful. Following the incident, four IYC workers were arrested and sent to police custody by a Delhi court.

'Made Us All Feel Ashamed': YS Jagan on Youth Congress Protest

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress over their protest at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, saying their actions brought shame to the country and added that political differences should not undermine India's image on the global stage.

In a post shared on X, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country." He added that despite political differences, all parties should always present a united face to the world. "Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world," Reddy further wrote. Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country. Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 21, 2026

Details of the 'Shirtless' Protest

This comes after, on Friday, Youth Congress workers carried out a "shirtless" protest inside the venue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event. During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

Political Aftermath and Legal Action

The controversy intensified after BJP workers held a protest on Saturday across multiple states against the Congress party over the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday, held at Bharat Mandapam.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.

Earlier, the Delhi police had sought five days' custody of these four accused persons, who were among those who performed a shirtless protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam for raising anti-national slogans in the presence of international leaders and dignitaries. (ANI)