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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Heatwave to Intensify, Heavy Rain in North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata and much of South Bengal are heading into a spell of rising heat and humidity, while North Bengal braces for heavy rain. The contrast in weather patterns is expected to intensify over the next few days
South Bengal Heatwave Intensifies Across Western Districts
The western districts of South Bengal—including Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur and Birbhum—are likely to witness a sharp rise in temperature, with the mercury expected to cross 40°C. The weather is turning increasingly harsh, with dry conditions dominating and very little chance of significant rainfall. The heatwave-like situation is being driven by strong solar radiation and lack of moisture-bearing winds, making outdoor conditions extremely uncomfortable.
Kolkata To Remain Hot, Humid With Minimal Rain Relief
Kolkata will continue to experience sultry weather, where humidity will play a bigger role than temperature alone. The maximum temperature may climb up to around 38°C in the coming days, with a steady rise of 2–3°C expected. While partly cloudy skies may offer brief visual relief, they will not significantly lower discomfort levels. There remains only a slight possibility of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but overall, dry and sticky conditions will persist. Authorities have also advised vulnerable groups to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours due to heatstroke risks.
North Bengal Braces For Heavy Rain And Gusty Winds
In contrast, districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph. The rainfall activity is expected to dominate over the next few days, although a slight reduction may occur from midweek. Despite the rain, regions such as Malda and South Dinajpur may still experience warm and uncomfortable conditions due to lingering humidity.
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