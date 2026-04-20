Kolkata will continue to experience sultry weather, where humidity will play a bigger role than temperature alone. The maximum temperature may climb up to around 38°C in the coming days, with a steady rise of 2–3°C expected. While partly cloudy skies may offer brief visual relief, they will not significantly lower discomfort levels. There remains only a slight possibility of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but overall, dry and sticky conditions will persist. Authorities have also advised vulnerable groups to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours due to heatstroke risks.