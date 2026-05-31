YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has appealed to the Justice Balakrishnan Commission for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the Scheduled Castes list, arguing they face similar discrimination and exclusion despite their change of religion.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has writtens to the Chairperson of Justice Balakrishnan Commission seeking the inclusion of Dalit Christians under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, to ensure constitutional equality, social justice, and statutory protection.

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A YSRC delegation led by Gurumoorthy met the commission's chairperson in New Delhi on Saturday and submitted a representation seeking the extension of SC status to Dalit Christians.

Details of the Representation

The letter stated, "I most respectfully submit this representation before the Hon'ble Justice Balakrishnan Commission seeking inclusion of Christians of Scheduled Caste origin within the ambit of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, in furtherance of the constitutional principles of equality, secularism, social justice, and substantive non-discrimination."

The MP cited the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's unanimous resolution of March 24, 2023, where former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party recognised that Dalit Christians remain socially and economically backward, recommending their inclusion in the SC list. "It is pertinent to submit that the former Chief Minister, Shri Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on behalf of the YSR Congress Party, through a unanimous resolution adopted by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on 24 March 2023, categorically resolved that Dalit Christians continue to remain socially, educationally, and economically backward to the same extent as Scheduled Castes professing Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism, and accordingly supported their inclusion in the Scheduled Castes list," Gurumoorthy wrote.

Arguments Citing Discrimination and Legal Gaps

Gurumoorthy alleged that Dalit Christians continue to face social, educational, and economic disadvantages similar to other Scheduled Castes, despite being excluded due to religion. He noted that conversion to Christianity does not erase caste identity or the historical discrimination faced by the community. "The continued exclusion of Dalit Christians constitutes an arbitrary religion-based classification lacking any rational nexus with the constitutional object of protective discrimination. Conversion to Christianity has neither extinguished caste identity nor eliminated the historical and continuing social disabilities attached to their caste origin. Despite exercising freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, Dalit Christians continue to face caste-based exclusion, social segregation, economic deprivation, and institutional discrimination."

He further argued that the exclusion frustrates the constitutional mandate under Article 46, which obliges the State to protect weaker sections from social injustice and exploitation. He alleged that Dalit Christians continue to face caste-based disadvantages identical to other Scheduled Castes but remain outside the purview of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, creating a legal and statutory gap.

"The present legal position also frustrates the constitutional vision under Article 46, which obligates the State to protect weaker sections from social injustice and exploitation. Despite suffering identical caste-based vulnerabilities, Dalit Christians remain excluded from protection under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 solely on account of religion, thereby creating a serious constitutional and statutory vacuum."

Call for Parliamentary Action

The MP stressed that Article 341(2) empowers Parliament to include communities in the Scheduled Castes list, and this power should be exercised in line with contemporary social realities and constitutional principles. "It is respectfully submitted that Article 341(2) expressly empowers Parliament to include communities within the Scheduled Castes list by law. The constitutional power vested therein must now be exercised in consonance with contemporary social realities and constitutional morality." (ANI)