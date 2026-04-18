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South Bengal

South Bengal will get less rain today. On Saturday, districts like Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman might see some showers, but other districts will stay dry. The temperature in South Bengal is set to rise over the next two days as the rain reduces. Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius.