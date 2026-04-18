Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storm Forecast Issued Amid Scorching Rains; Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The afternoon showers are giving some much-needed relief from crazy heat. This is all thanks to moisture from the Bay of Bengal. But the weather is set to change from Sunday. While North Bengal can expect heavy rains
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Kolkata Weather
People are dealing with some really weird weather right now. The days are uncomfortably hot, but nights bring cooling rains. As the sun gets stronger during the day, everyone feels completely drained.
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Boishakh Weather
The start of Boishakh has brought a severe heatwave, making daily life a struggle. The mornings are blazing hot, but thankfully, afternoon showers are giving people a little break from the heat.
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Scattered Rains
Some parts of Kolkata got scattered rain on Thursday, and there was a chance of storms on Friday afternoon too. Now, let's check out what Saturday's weather looks like.
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Weather Office
According to the weather office, a trough and an active cyclonic circulation are pulling in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This is what's causing thunderstorms and rain from the big cumulonimbus clouds.
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Sunday Weather
The weather situation is expected to change from Sunday. The heat will get even worse from Monday. The Met department has issued a warning for Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram.
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North Bengal Rain
North Bengal might see heavy rainfall on Saturday. The forecast predicts rain for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, with a storm warning in place until Sunday. However, the temperature is not expected to change much over the next seven days.
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South Bengal
South Bengal will get less rain today. On Saturday, districts like Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman might see some showers, but other districts will stay dry. The temperature in South Bengal is set to rise over the next two days as the rain reduces. Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius.
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