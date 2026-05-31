A five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli, trapping several people. While joint rescue operations are underway, relatives of the missing have criticized the police response. Two people are feared dead, though there is no official confirmation.

With several people feared to be trapped under the debris of the five-storey building that collapsed in the Mehrauli police station area on Saturday evening, relatives of the missing people hope for reunion with their loved ones as soon as possible. A relative complained about the lack of proper response from the police administration, who are involved in the rescue operation. "The police are here, we are asking about our family members? There is no response. Local people were handling the situation better than the police. They rescued three people, but the police only rescued two people... No one has the answer to my questions. What is the meaning of freedom of speech? If leaders come, then only they do something. This building was being constructed at a risk, and we also complained. I want to see my mother, but they are not allowing me to go outside," she said.

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Meanwhile, Dr Jaswant, President of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG), claimed that two people are feared to be dead. However their is yet no official confirmation. "Till now, nine to ten people have been rescued. Out of which, our medical doctor, who is preparing for FMG or PG, was here in the mess. Till now, two of them have died, and the remaining two have been discharged. No one is being allowed inside... Everyone's parents are worried. If cranes are not available in the centre, facilities are not available in the centre, then what will be the fate of the rest of the people?. The current situation is very wrong, and there is a lot of panic," he said.

Official Response and Rescue Efforts

Earlier, the police said that nine people have so far been rescued hours from the building debris, with six people feared to be trapped as a rescue operation is underway. Speaking with the media, South Delhi DCP Anant Mittal said that police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. He informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Fire Services, and the Delhi police are engaged in the joint rescue operation. "A building has collapsed, and right after that, we got a call regarding this. Immediately, maximum staff from the Mehrauli Police Station arrived at the spot, and it was seen that an old building had collapsed. Its debris has fallen on a structure. It is being told that a canteen of some medical students was running there, and some people might be trapped in it. Till now, our staff has rescued around nine people from here... By creating a green corridor, we have evacuated multiple ambulances from here, and right now the rescue efforts are being done by NDRF, DDMA, Fire and Police, and will continue to do so," he stated.

NDRF Deploys Teams

Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, NDRF, told ANI that efforts are underway to clear the debris. "Two teams of NDRF are working here, and when we came, we were told that four live victims have been rescued by the local agency... We have done the search with our equipment... As of now, no trace of a live victim or an unconscious dead victim has been found. Now, mechanical efforts have started with JCB. There is a lot of debris. The work of clearing the debris is progressing. If we get some traces of any live victim or unconscious victim, then we will do our job. There is no report of casualties from our side yet."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Warden, Headquarters Civil Defence, Dharamvir Sejwal said, "All of my seniors are here. 5 to 6 people are still trapped. Rescue work is underway. This is a commercial area," he said. (ANI)