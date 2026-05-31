The body of Paralympic player Chirag Tyagi was discovered in Ghaziabad's Sai Kunj area. Police suspect foul play, stating it appears to be a case of murder. A suspect has been detained based on CCTV footage and an investigation is underway.

The body of a Paralympic player was found lying in the Sai Kunj area under the Kotwali police station area, police said on Saturday night.

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DCP City Ghaziabad, Dhawal Jaiswal, said that it "appears to be a case of murder". A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he stated.

Suspect detained, investigation underway

"Today, after 3 pm, we received information that a dead body was found lying in the Sai Kunj area under the Kotwali police station area. The police immediately reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital... The body has been identified as Chirag Tyagi, a Paralympic player, and prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder".

"Based on CCTV footage, a suspect has been detained by the police and is being interrogated... A case has been registered based on their written complaint... Further information will be given on the basis of interrogation," the DCP said.

Further details are awaited in this case. (ANI)