BJP's Agnimitra Paul blamed public anger for the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, denying BJP's role. Mamata Banerjee alleged hospitals were threatened not to admit her nephew, who called the attack a 'BJP-sponsored' attempt to kill him.

BJP Denies Role in Attack, Blames 'Public Anger'

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Saturday said that the alleged attack on the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee could be a reaction to the "fifteen years of police brutality" of the previous government and held the latter responsible for such a situation. The BJP leader clarified that the BJP had "no hand" in the attack after the TMC pointed fingers towards the ruling party in the state.

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"What happened to him is wrong. We have repeatedly told people not to take the law into their own hands. But Abhishek Banerjee is responsible for what happened today. On one side, there were fifteen years of police brutality, and on the other, there was Jahangir Sheikh Shahjahan. Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance; he said that after the 4th, DJ would be played. You have abused the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the President," she told ANI

"Today, this is the public's anger. For 15 years, you thought you were God. What kind of politics have you played? Today, eggs are being thrown at you, shoes are being thrown at you. People are spitting and abusing you in front of your house. One party will remain in power, the other will not. This happens in politics, but we will not do politics where people garland us with shoes, abuse us, and spit in front of our house. You are responsible for this situation because you thought you could never be removed. And the public has shown it. You said the BJP was involved, but the BJP had no hand in it, because we heard that Trinamool dominates 35 out of 36 wards in that area," she said.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Hospitals Threatened

Earlier, Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee accused the ruling BJP of allegedly threatening hospitals not to admit TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee after he was allegedly attacked during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence.

Speaking with the media after visiting Banerjee in the hospital, the TMC supremo alleged that "those in power" do not want him to recieve medical treatment. She claimed that the hospital administration complained of receiving "threat calls" from police. "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated. When I was sitting with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police. Doctors are sad, but they are pressured," she alleged.

Attack 'BJP-Sponsored', Attempt to Kill Me: Abhishek Banerjee

Earlier, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was taken to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata after he was allegedly attacked. Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident and appealed for peace.

"They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he added. (ANI)