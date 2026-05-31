Shimla Police successfully managed a massive influx of nearly 7.8 lakh vehicles in the last 29 days, ensuring smooth traffic movement across the district without major congestion during the peak summer tourist season, an official said.

As tourist arrivals continue to surge in Himachal Pradesh during the summer season, Shimla Police claims to have successfully managed an unprecedented influx of vehicles, ensuring smooth traffic movement across the district without major congestion, an official said on Saturday.

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Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abhishek, Shimla, said that the tourist season is currently at its peak, with nearly 7.8 lakh vehicles crossing key entry points of the district, including Shoghi, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and other border checkpoints, during the last 29 days.

Strategic Traffic Management

"Despite the peak tourist season and heavy influx of vehicles, Shimla Police has ensured smooth traffic movement without major congestion. We urge tourists to use the Shoghi-Mehli Bypass and follow traffic rules for a comfortable journey," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla.

"The tourist season is at its peak. During the last 29 days, around 7,80,000 vehicles have entered the region through various entry points. Despite this huge volume of traffic, Shimla Police has managed the situation effectively and there has been no major traffic jam anywhere. Traffic has continued to move smoothly," the officer said.

The ASP attributed the successful traffic management to a combination of strategic planning, increased deployment of traffic personnel and the use of mobile traffic riders.

"Our primary focus has been on increasing the number of traffic riders. Based on our experience, traffic riders are highly effective because they are mobile and can respond quickly to any situation. Their deployment has significantly helped in preventing and resolving traffic congestion," he said.

To strengthen monitoring and response mechanisms, Shimla city has been divided into five sectors, each headed by a gazetted officer responsible for supervision and traffic management within the assigned area.

"Each sector is under the supervision of a designated officer who monitors traffic points and ensures prompt response to emerging situations," he added.

Police Appeal and Bypass Promotion

The police have also deployed interceptor vehicles at strategic locations to enforce traffic regulations and assist commuters. According to the officer, these measures have played a crucial role in maintaining smooth vehicular movement despite the heavy tourist rush.

Appealing to visitors, the ASP urged tourists entering Shimla through Shoghi to make greater use of the Shoghi-Mehli Bypass Road, which helps reduce pressure on the city centre.

"We request tourists to use the Shoghi-Mehli Bypass. It not only helps decongest the city but also saves considerable travel time. In the past month alone, around 800 to 900 vehicles have been using the bypass every day, and tourists have provided positive feedback regarding the route," he said.

Social Media Guidance for Tourists

The officer further said that Shimla Police has been using social media platforms to guide tourists and improve travel experiences. Recently, the department released an informational video explaining different routes to Jakhu Temple, one of Shimla's most visited tourist destinations.

"We are posting educational and informative videos on social media. Our recent video on reaching Jakhu Temple provides route guidance through visuals and images. Many roads in Shimla are narrow or restricted, and at times navigation applications may not provide the most suitable route. Through these videos, we aim to guide tourists towards faster and less congested routes," he said.

The ASP said similar awareness videos for other major tourist destinations in Shimla are being planned to help visitors navigate the hill town more efficiently.

Balancing Dual Responsibilities

Highlighting the challenges posed by simultaneous Panchayat elections and the tourist season, the officer said the district police had successfully balanced election-related duties and traffic management.

"Despite a large deployment of personnel for Panchayat election duties, Shimla Police has managed traffic efficiently. We have also received support from NCC traffic volunteers and civic volunteers, who have played a valuable role in assisting our personnel," he said.

Assurance and Appeal for Cooperation

Reassuring residents and visitors alike, the ASP said Shimla Police remains fully prepared to handle increasing traffic volumes and any related challenges during the ongoing tourist season.

"I would like to assure both tourists and citizens that no matter how many vehicles enter the district, we are prepared to manage the traffic effectively. We are committed to ensuring that visitors have a comfortable and hassle-free journey," he said.

The officer also appealed to tourists to cooperate with authorities by adhering to traffic regulations and maintaining responsible conduct during their visit.

"We request all tourists to follow traffic rules and avoid any unlawful activities. Public cooperation is essential for ensuring safe and smooth travel for everyone," he added. (ANI)