The sun is at its peak between 11 am and 4 pm. Avoid going out during these hours unless it's absolutely necessary. Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes. Synthetic or dark-coloured fabrics absorb heat and make you feel hotter. When you go out in the sun, use an umbrella, hat, and sunglasses. You can also use a thin scarf or 'odna' to cover exposed skin.