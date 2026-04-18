Kolkata Weather Update: Heatwave Alert Issued; Here's Your Survival Guide To Beat The Heat
Kolkata Weather Update: The temperature is soaring right from the start of Baisakh, and there's no doubt it will get even hotter in May. Weather experts have already issued heatwave alerts. So, what should you do to protect yourself from the ‘Loo’
The heat is getting intense across the state
The heat has been rising across West Bengal right from the start of Baisakh. The months of Falgun and Chaitra were manageable. But since Poila Baisakh, Bengal has been facing extreme weather. Meteorologists have warned of a heatwave in May. What can you do to escape the intense heat? Read on to find out.
Staying hydrated is the key
The heat is rising in West Bengal and nearby areas. It's extremely important to protect yourself from the heatwave. The first and most important step to keep your body cool and avoid a heatstroke is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
Drink lots and lots of water
To save yourself from the 'Loo' or heatwave, keep sipping water even if you don't feel thirsty. Try to drink at least 3-4 litres of water a day. You can also have coconut water, buttermilk (ghol), lemon juice, or ORS. This helps maintain the body's electrolyte balance. Avoid too much tea, coffee, and sugary drinks, as they can dehydrate you further.
Be careful when you step outside
The sun is at its peak between 11 am and 4 pm. Avoid going out during these hours unless it's absolutely necessary. Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes. Synthetic or dark-coloured fabrics absorb heat and make you feel hotter. When you go out in the sun, use an umbrella, hat, and sunglasses. You can also use a thin scarf or 'odna' to cover exposed skin.
Watch your diet during the heatwave
Eat fresh food that's easy to digest. Spicy or oily food can raise your body temperature. You should add water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and bael to your diet. Also, keep your house cool. Pull the curtains during the day to block direct sunlight. Open the windows at night or early morning to let in cool air.
Know the signs of a heatstroke
If you or someone you know feels extremely dizzy, has a headache, feels nauseous, has a rapid rise in body temperature, or faints, don't delay. You should see a doctor immediately.
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