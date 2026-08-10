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Temperature in Hilly Areas

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar—these districts in the hills and Dooars region—will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall. Some places might also see isolated heavy showers. The temperature in the plains of North Bengal will be between 29°C and 31°C, while it will be much lower (20°C to 24°C) in the hilly areas.