Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system are expected to bring light to moderate thundershowers to South Bengal and heavy rain to North Bengal on August 10
Districts of South Bengal
On August 10, South Bengal districts and Kolkata will likely get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Some North Bengal districts might see gusty winds and heavy showers. A cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure belt over South Bengal are making monsoon conditions favourable across the state.
Kolkata and Surrounding Areas Weather
Other Districts of South Bengal
Maximum Temperature in South Bengal Districts
Situation in North Bengal Districts
Temperature in Hilly Areas
General Precautions
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