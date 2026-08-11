Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya ordered a probe into a resident doctor's suicide in Surat. A 24-hour investigation confirmed ragging, resulting in the immediate suspension of four senior doctors responsible for the mental harassment.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya expressed deep concern over the tragic suicide of a first-year resident doctor at Surat New Civil Hospital. He immediately ordered a panel inquiry and a forensic post-mortem.

Investigation Confirms Ragging, Leads to Suspensions

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), following the strict instructions of Praful Pansheriya, the special investigation committee worked day and night and completed its investigation within just 24 hours. As the committee's report confirmed ragging and mental harassment, four senior doctors found responsible have been suspended with immediate effect. Along with this, the HOD of the concerned department of New Civil Hospital and the teaching staff have been issued 'show-cause' notices for failing to prevent such an incident. Through the Minister's strict stance, the State Government has sent a clear message against those involved in ragging.

He stated that, considering the seriousness of the incident, the investigation committee worked continuously from 9:30 pm until morning and recorded statements from more than 80 first-year junior doctors. Although no suicide note was found, statements from the deceased doctor's fellow students revealed that the senior doctors had repeatedly subjected the doctor to mental harassment and torture. According to the CMO, based on the preliminary report of the Anti-Ragging Committee, 04 senior doctors who were directly responsible for causing mental harassment have been suspended with immediate effect. In addition, the concerned teaching staff, including the college HOD, have also been issued 'show-cause' notices seeking an explanation for failing to fulfil their primary responsibility of ensuring the safety and proper management of junior doctors.

Health Minister's Strong Stance and Appeal

While speaking to ANI following the tragic suicide of a resident doctor at Surat New Civil Hospital, the State Minister added, "A resident doctor committed suicide in Surat. Immediately after, a committee was formed under the supervision of the dean and medical superintendent of the civil hospital. That committee worked overnight and spoke to all the people involved. After the work was completed in the morning, the anti-ragging committee suspended four senior doctors who were causing him mental distress. I request everyone not to trouble any junior or other doctor and to build your career. Your parents have dreamed of making you a doctor for this society. Do not destroy it with your own hands. This is my humble request."

Minister of State emphasised that insulting or mentally harassing junior doctors is not our culture. The Government will continue to take strict action against anyone involved in such condemnable incidents. Appealing to senior doctors to maintain discipline and humanity, he added that doctors who join the medical field to serve society but engage in such activities will carry the mark of ragging, which could seriously damage their lives and future careers.

Appealing to students, he said that if any senior harasses them, engages in ragging or threatens to fail them in examinations, they should not feel distressed or take any extreme step. In such situations, they should immediately and without fear contact their Dean, College Director, the Minister himself or the State Government. He assured the students that the State Government stands with them for their safety and bright future.

Expressing grief over the incident, he spoke to the deceased doctor's father over the phone. He expressed his condolences to the family and offered them support. He assured the family that the State Government stands with them in this difficult time with a humanitarian approach. He also assured them that no one responsible for the incident would be spared and that the deceased doctor and the family would receive complete justice.