Tripura CM Manik Saha directed officials to complete all road maintenance works before Durga Puja. Following a high-level review, a September 30 deadline was set for PWD and NHIDCL to repair over 2,600 km of roads for smooth festive travel.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level review meeting on August 8 at the War Room of TIFT in Agartala to assess the progress of road maintenance works across the state and directed officials to complete the works before the ensuing Durga Puja.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other concerned departments attended the meeting. District-wise progress reports and action plans for pre-Puja road maintenance works were presented during the meeting.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for expediting ongoing maintenance works, maintaining strict quality standards and ensuring smooth connectivity, particularly during the monsoon season. Officials were directed to ensure that all targeted road maintenance works are completed within the stipulated deadline for the convenience of the public.

State-wide Road Maintenance Targets

A follow-up review meeting was subsequently held by the Secretary, PWD, Government of Tripura, at the Secretariat Conference Hall on August 10 to assess the latest status of road maintenance works across the state. According to the department, the PWD (Roads & Buildings) has targeted maintenance of 1,006 roads covering 1,622 km, with completion scheduled by September 30.

Under PWD (PMGSY), maintenance works covering 119 roads with a total length of 665 km have also been targeted for completion by September 30.

Meanwhile, PWD (National Highways) has taken up maintenance of 32 roads covering 377 km, also with the same completion deadline.

Key National Highway Sections Under Repair

Several major stretches under NHIDCL are currently undergoing maintenance. These include the 16-km Champaknagar-Nalgaria Railway Bridge stretch of NH-08, the 38-km Khowai-Agartala stretch of NH-108B, the 80.2-km Khowai-Kailashahar stretch of NH-208, and the 105.90-km Churaibari-Agartala stretch of NH-08.

The stretch from Nalgaria Railway Bridge to ISBT Chandrapur will be taken up for maintenance by PWD (R&B).

Challenges, Priority Areas and Monitoring

Officials said road maintenance works across the state have been affected by early rainfall since March 2026, leading to the development of potholes at several locations. However, the department has stated that sufficient funds are available for carrying out the required maintenance works.

The PWD Secretary directed officials to give special priority to roads connecting district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and major Durga Puja pandals, considering the expected increase in public movement during the festive season.

All Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers have been instructed to conduct frequent field inspections to monitor the quality and progress of the maintenance works.

The state government reiterated its commitment to strengthening road infrastructure and ensuring safe and smooth connectivity for the people of Tripura, particularly ahead of the upcoming festive season.