Kolkata is experiencing a noticeable rise in temperature, with the mercury touching around 34°C during the day and a minimum of about 26°C. Most districts across South Bengal are expected to remain dry on Monday, with no significant chances of rain. The increasing heat since Sunday has made the weather uncomfortable, and this condition is likely to continue for a few more days. However, there is a slight possibility of isolated evening thunderstorms, locally known as “Kalbaishakhi,” which may bring temporary relief.