- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rising Heat to Continue, Rain Relief Likely Midweek? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rising Heat to Continue, Rain Relief Likely Midweek? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata is witnessing a steady rise in temperature, with dry conditions dominating for now. While the discomfort is expected to persist for a few more days, scattered rain and thunderstorms may bring brief relief
Rising Temperatures and Dry Conditions in Kolkata
Kolkata is experiencing a noticeable rise in temperature, with the mercury touching around 34°C during the day and a minimum of about 26°C. Most districts across South Bengal are expected to remain dry on Monday, with no significant chances of rain. The increasing heat since Sunday has made the weather uncomfortable, and this condition is likely to continue for a few more days. However, there is a slight possibility of isolated evening thunderstorms, locally known as “Kalbaishakhi,” which may bring temporary relief.
Rainfall Expected in Parts of South Bengal from Tuesday
While Kolkata and nearby districts such as Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas are expected to remain dry on Tuesday, some western districts including West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura may start receiving rainfall. By Wednesday, districts like Murshidabad and Nadia could also witness light to moderate showers. Thunderstorms with lightning and brief spells of rain are likely in some areas, especially during the late afternoon or evening hours.
Seasonal Outlook and Monsoon Expectations
According to early forecasts for the 2026 monsoon season, the average long-period rainfall (LPA) is around 868.6 mm, while this year’s expected rainfall may be slightly lower at approximately 817 mm. Although the current phase remains largely dry and humid, the approaching pre-monsoon activity indicates a gradual transition toward more frequent rain spells in the coming weeks.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scattered Thunderstorm Forecast Issued For The Weekend; Check Forecast
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.