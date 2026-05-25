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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai to See Light Rain as Heavy Showers Lash North, Kongu Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rain activity over the next few days, with the Meteorological Department issuing a heavy rain alert for 19 districts. Chennai may also receive light evening showers
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 19 Districts in Tamil Nadu
The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that several northern and Kongu region districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on May 25, 2026.
According to the weather department, an upper air cyclonic circulation extending from 3.1 km to 5.8 km above sea level over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby areas is influencing the weather conditions across the state.
Districts likely to receive heavy rain include:
Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai
These areas may witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Light to moderate rain is also expected in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Weather Forecast for Chennai and Next Two Days
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The city may experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening or night hours.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 to 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has also shared the forecast for the coming days:
May 26, 2026:
Heavy rain is likely in the hilly areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts along with Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul and Kanyakumari districts.
May 27 and 28, 2026:
Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may continue to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.
Fishermen Warning Issued for Coastal Areas and Seas
The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough weather and strong winds over coastal and adjoining sea regions.
Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas
From May 25 to May 27, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over south Tamil Nadu coastal regions, Gulf of Mannar and Kanyakumari sea areas.
Bay of Bengal:
On May 25, winds may reach speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gust up to 65 kmph over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal. Several areas of the south Bay of Bengal may also witness squally weather conditions.
From May 26 to May 28, strong winds of up to 60 kmph are expected over many parts of the south Bay of Bengal.
Arabian Sea:
Between May 25 and May 28, squally winds are likely over Kerala-Karnataka coastal areas, Lakshadweep and adjoining Maldives regions, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph.
Authorities have strongly advised fishermen to avoid venturing into these regions until weather conditions improve.
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