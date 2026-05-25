The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that several northern and Kongu region districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on May 25, 2026.

According to the weather department, an upper air cyclonic circulation extending from 3.1 km to 5.8 km above sea level over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby areas is influencing the weather conditions across the state.

Districts likely to receive heavy rain include:

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai

These areas may witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Light to moderate rain is also expected in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.