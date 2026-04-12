With the storms fading, temperatures have started climbing again. In Kolkata, the mercury is likely to hover around 34°C during the day and 26°C at night. While the weather feels more stable, the sky may remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, with a slight chance of rain. Light showers and thunderstorms could still occur in areas like South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Purulia. A more noticeable return of rain is expected from Tuesday and Wednesday, gradually spreading to districts like Murshidabad and Nadia.