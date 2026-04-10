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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scattered Thunderstorm Forecast Issued For The Weekend; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The cool weather just won't quit. Friday morning was foggy all over. So, what's the forecast for the weekend? Check out the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend in Kolkata and it's adjoining places
Kolkata's Weather Update for Today
Chance of Rain Due to Thunderclouds
South Bengal's Weather Update
Which districts have a slight chance of storms?
North Bengal's Weather Update
Temperature will drop again
Thanks to the storms, temperatures are below normal. Today started cloudy, with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds. But a change is coming from Friday. The Alipore office expects temperatures to rise by 3 to 4 degrees by Sunday, with dry weather over the weekend. Today's minimum temperature was 21.3°C, while yesterday's maximum was 31.0°C. Humidity is between 50-100%, with 15.2 mm of rainfall recorded.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: Thunderstorm, Rain Alert Issued; Check IMD Forecast
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