Thanks to the storms, temperatures are below normal. Today started cloudy, with a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds. But a change is coming from Friday. The Alipore office expects temperatures to rise by 3 to 4 degrees by Sunday, with dry weather over the weekend. Today's minimum temperature was 21.3°C, while yesterday's maximum was 31.0°C. Humidity is between 50-100%, with 15.2 mm of rainfall recorded.

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