Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For South Bengal? Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of non-stop storms and rain, the state is finally getting a break. The Met office says that from Saturday to Monday, South Bengal will see less rain and higher temperatures
Kolkata Weather
Storm
South Bengal
Districts
Weekend Forecast
Good news for the weekend. From Sunday to Monday, most districts will remain dry. This includes Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Nadia.
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