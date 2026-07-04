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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Likely Across South Bengal Till July 6
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified rain activity across West Bengal. The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts through July 6
Heavy Rain to Batter South Bengal Till July 6
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across South Bengal over the coming days. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase significantly during the weekend.
On July 4, heavy rainfall is likely in isolated parts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura.
The highest alert has been issued for July 5, when South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Howrah are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm. Other districts are also likely to witness heavy showers.
On July 6, heavy rain is expected over South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, with orange alerts remaining in place for these districts.
North Bengal to See Stronger Rainfall From July 7
While North Bengal is likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms until July 6, weather conditions are expected to become more intense from July 7 onward.
Districts including Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar are expected to receive heavy rainfall between July 7 and July 9, with rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm in many areas.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Away From the Sea
The low-pressure system is expected to keep the north Bay of Bengal and the West Bengal coast rough over the next few days. Wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 55 kmph, are likely along the coastline until July 7.
Considering the hazardous sea conditions, the weather department has strictly advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period. Residents in vulnerable areas have also been urged to remain alert as heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms could lead to waterlogging and localised disruptions.
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