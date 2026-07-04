The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across South Bengal over the coming days. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase significantly during the weekend.

On July 4, heavy rainfall is likely in isolated parts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura.

The highest alert has been issued for July 5, when South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Howrah are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm. Other districts are also likely to witness heavy showers.

On July 6, heavy rain is expected over South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, with orange alerts remaining in place for these districts.