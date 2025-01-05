Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts RAIN for THESE places; Check HERE

Residents of South Bengal have been enjoying winter weather since the beginning of the new year. This weather is still prevailing. However, there is doubt about how long the winter weather will last in Kolkata and surrounding districts

Since January 1st, if you haven't seen or spoken to someone yet, you can still say 'Happy New Year' when you do. The new year's spirit hasn't faded yet. But meanwhile, the weather in South Bengal is about to change. The weather is changing faster than people's moods. Residents of Kolkata and various districts of South Bengal have had the opportunity to enjoy the cold weather for a few days at the beginning of the new year. But from the beginning of next week, the temperature is going to rise. The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that the daytime temperature in South Bengal may rise by three to four degrees Celsius from Monday. As a result, even though there will be a winter feel in Kolkata and surrounding districts for a few days, the feeling of heat is about to return

The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that the cold winds of the northwest have been hit by a western disturbance. Meanwhile, the influence of easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal is going to increase. This is why the temperature in South Bengal is going to rise. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata will remain the same, but the maximum temperature is going to increase by 2 degrees Celsius. The sky may remain partly cloudy in most districts of South Bengal on Sunday. However, there is no forecast of rain. There is no forecast of rain in South Bengal till Tuesday. The weather will remain dry in all districts. However, even if it doesn't rain, fog has been forecast in the morning. The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that fog may be more prevalent in West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Although no warning has been issued for fog. There may be scattered light fog in the morning in the remaining districts of South Bengal. However, visibility may decrease considerably in several districts of South Bengal in the early morning. The intensity of fog may also decrease with the change in weather from Monday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has not yet given any news of hope about the return of severe cold

The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that while the temperature will increase in most districts of South Bengal, the winter feel will remain in North Bengal. Light rain may occur in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar among the districts of North Bengal next week. The temperature may increase slightly in the districts of North Bengal

