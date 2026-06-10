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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kalbaisakhi Set to Bring Rain Relief to Bengal; Strong Winds Expected in Multiple Regions
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of oppressive heat and humidity, parts of West Bengal may finally get relief as thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds are expected across several districts. Kolkata could also witness scattered showers later
Kolkata May Witness Scattered Rainfall and Cooler Conditions
Residents of Kolkata have been struggling with intense heat and sticky weather conditions over the past few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next 24 hours, with chances of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: When Would Monsoon Arrive In West Bengal? IMD Issues Rain, Storm Alert
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum temperature may remain near 27°C. On Tuesday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum of 29.6°C, adding to the discomfort caused by high humidity levels.
South Bengal Districts on Alert for Thunderstorms and 60 kmph Winds
Weather conditions are expected to vary across South Bengal, with several districts likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and rain over the next 24 hours. The IMD has warned that gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph may affect parts of Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas during thunderstorm activity.
Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in many locations across these districts. Meanwhile, other parts of South Bengal could receive isolated showers along with winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph.
However, districts such as Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura may continue to experience hot and humid weather conditions despite the possibility of localized rainfall.
Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Several North Bengal Districts
North Bengal is expected to remain under favourable conditions for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. According to the latest forecast, rain activity will continue across the region over the next 24 hours, with heavy rainfall likely in the hill and Dooars districts.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at several places. Among these, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar face the possibility of heavy rain, with precipitation levels ranging between 7 and 11 cm.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely across all districts of North Bengal, prompting weather officials to issue cautionary advisories.
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