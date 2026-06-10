Residents of Kolkata have been struggling with intense heat and sticky weather conditions over the past few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next 24 hours, with chances of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas.

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The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum temperature may remain near 27°C. On Tuesday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum of 29.6°C, adding to the discomfort caused by high humidity levels.