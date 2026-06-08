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Kolkata Weather Update: When Would Monsoon Arrive In West Bengal? IMD Issues Rain, Storm Alert
Kolkata Weather Update: The official date for the monsoon's arrival in Bengal is June 10. However, the weather department has now said that the monsoon could enter North Bengal anytime between June 10 and 13
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West Bengal Monsoon
The Southwest monsoon has moved a bit into the Bay of Bengal. By Sunday, it covered all of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It's expected to enter North Bengal in a few days.
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Bengal Monsoon
The monsoon is set to arrive in Bengal on June 10. But the weather office says it will likely hit North Bengal and Sikkim between June 10 and 13. After that, it will move to Gangetic Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.
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Monsoon Arrival
Even before the monsoon's official arrival, Kolkata and most of South Bengal saw cloudy skies on Sunday. By evening, strong winds and light rain hit several districts, though it wasn't a heavy downpour.
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Alipore Weather Office
The Alipore weather office predicts less storm and rain for the next two days. But, light showers might continue in South Bengal districts until Saturday. A storm and rain alert is in place for Wednesday and Thursday for all of South Bengal, including Kolkata.
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Wednesday
On Wednesday, districts like North and South 24 Parganas, Bankura, and Nadia might get light to moderate rain with 50-60 km/h winds. Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in North Bengal are on orange alert for very heavy rain (7-20 cm) on Monday.
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Next 7 Days
The weather department says a trough line has formed from East Uttar Pradesh to Telangana. This is pulling moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating conditions for heavy rain in North Bengal for the next seven days. South Bengal will also continue to see scattered showers.
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