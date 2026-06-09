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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Forecast for South and North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat and humid conditions, residents of West Bengal may finally get some relief. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms, strong winds, and widespread rainfall
South Bengal to Witness Rain and Strong Winds
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, cloudy skies are expected to dominate much of South Bengal throughout the day, limiting the intensity of sunlight. However, high moisture levels in the atmosphere will continue to make weather conditions uncomfortable.
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Light to moderate rainfall is likely in North and South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Nadia during the afternoon and evening hours. These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.
Meteorologists have also predicted continued thunderstorm activity in Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum over the next few days, bringing periodic relief from the prevailing heat.
Humid Conditions to Persist Despite Rainfall
While rain is expected in several districts, the weather department has warned that humidity levels will remain significantly high. The abundance of moisture in the air is likely to maintain uncomfortable and muggy conditions across many parts of South Bengal.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated and remain cautious during outdoor activities, especially during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms.
Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert for North Bengal
North Bengal is expected to receive more intense rainfall than the southern districts. The weather office has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.
Additionally, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and other northern districts are likely to experience heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as prolonged rainfall could impact normal life in vulnerable areas.
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