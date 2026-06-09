According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, cloudy skies are expected to dominate much of South Bengal throughout the day, limiting the intensity of sunlight. However, high moisture levels in the atmosphere will continue to make weather conditions uncomfortable.

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Light to moderate rainfall is likely in North and South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Nadia during the afternoon and evening hours. These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph.

Meteorologists have also predicted continued thunderstorm activity in Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Birbhum over the next few days, bringing periodic relief from the prevailing heat.