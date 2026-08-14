Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Independence Day 2026, detailing traffic restrictions and diversions around the Red Fort. Several roads will be closed from 4 am to 10 am on August 15, with alternate routes suggested for commuters.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Independence Day, with several restrictions and diversions to remain in force around the Red Fort on August 15 in view of the national celebrations.

According to the advisory, certain roads around the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15. Only vehicles carrying valid labels will be permitted on these routes.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | INDEPENDENCE DAY–2026 🇮🇳 In view of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on 15.08.2026, certain traffic restrictions, diversions and vehicle movement regulations will remain in force from 04:00 AM to 10:00 AM for public safety and convenience. 🔹… pic.twitter.com/rP3Rt0f1tA — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 14, 2026

Restricted Roads and Timings

The restricted roads include Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chhatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road between GPO Delhi and Chhatta Rail Chowk, S.P. Mukherjee Marg between HC Sen Marg and Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road between Fountain Chowk and Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg between Ring Road and Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and Link Road towards Netaji Subhash Marg, and Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Commuters without valid parking labels have also been advised to avoid several roads between 4 am and 10 am, including C-Hexagon at India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass.

Alternate Routes Suggested

The traffic police have suggested alternate routes for commuters to facilitate north-south, east-west and trans-Yamuna movement during the period of restrictions.

For north-south movement, commuters can use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, S.P. Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

For east-west movement, commuters can take NH-24/NH-9, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road and Ring Road. Alternatively, they can use DND and Barapulla Road/Ring Road.

For trans-Yamuna movement towards North Delhi, the suggested route is Pusta Road, GT Road, Yudhister Setu and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Restrictions on Commercial Vehicles and Buses

The advisory also includes restrictions on commercial vehicles and buses. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period.

City buses and DTC services will be diverted from affected corridors according to the traffic plan.

General Advisory for Commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to plan their journeys, leave early, avoid restricted roads and allow additional travel time. Commuters have also been asked to follow traffic signs, variable message signs and directions issued by traffic personnel and keep themselves updated through official Delhi Traffic Police advisories.

The traffic police further advised people not to touch any suspicious or unidentified object and to immediately inform the nearest police personnel.

The advisory has been issued to facilitate the safe and smooth conduct of Independence Day 2026, which will be celebrated at the Red Fort on August 15. (ANI)

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