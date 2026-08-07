Kolkata Weather Update: Three Cyclonic Circulations Cause Heavy Downpour; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: The Met department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in four districts of South Bengal. The bad weather is expected to last till Saturday. The rain might let up from Sunday
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Bad weather forecast till Saturday
South Bengal's weather is still rough with constant rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms. The Met office says Friday will also see a cloudy sky with spells of heavy rain. The bad weather might ease up from Sunday.
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Reason for the continuous bad weather
The monsoon trough is currently positioned near the state. On top of that, three active cyclonic circulations over Bihar-North Bengal and Northeast Bangladesh-Assam are pumping in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This is causing continuous rain across both North and South Bengal. The rain is predicted to continue today and tomorrow.
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Yellow alert in four districts
The weather office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, and Purulia. Some places in these districts could receive up to 100-120 mm of rain.
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Possibility of rain in Kolkata too
Kolkata might see a couple of scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert is also in place for the city, but the intensity will be lower. Kolkata and its surrounding areas have a yellow alert for storms and rain for the next 3 days. Today, the city's temperature will be around 30°C (max) and 26°C (min), with 92-95% humidity.
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Hint of bad weather in North Bengal too
All districts in North Bengal could experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The weather department also predicts gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 km/h.
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Alert in Jalpaiguri-Kalimpong-Alipurduar
The Met department has issued a separate yellow alert for parts of three northern districts: Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar, warning of heavy rain.
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Rain to reduce from Sunday
The weather office has announced that the rainfall will gradually start decreasing in both South and North Bengal from Sunday. This means residents will have to put up with the wet weather until the end of this week.
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Sultry heat to return from Tuesday
As the rain subsides, the amount of moisture in the air will increase. The forecast suggests that sweaty, uncomfortable weather could return from Tuesday, along with a slight rise in temperature.
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