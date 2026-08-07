4 8 Image Credit : Getty

Possibility of rain in Kolkata too

Kolkata might see a couple of scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert is also in place for the city, but the intensity will be lower. Kolkata and its surrounding areas have a yellow alert for storms and rain for the next 3 days. Today, the city's temperature will be around 30°C (max) and 26°C (min), with 92-95% humidity.