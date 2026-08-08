Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms, Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The monsoon is fully active over West Bengal, bringing rain spells across the state. Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal can expect gusty winds of 30-40 km/h
110
Image Credit : Gemini
Weather
On August 8, 2026, the active monsoon will keep West Bengal's weather mostly cloudy and humid. Many districts in Kolkata and South Bengal will likely experience spells of light to moderate rain, along with gusty winds blowing at 30-40 km/h.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
210
Image Credit : Gemini
Cloudy Sky
Kolkata's maximum temperature is expected to be around 30° to 31°C, with the minimum settling between 27° and 28°C. The weather in Kolkata and South Bengal will be marked by cloudy skies and rain all day.
310
Image Credit : ai
Rain Alert
The forecast predicts intermittent thunderstorms with light to moderate rain for Kolkata and other South Bengal districts. The maximum temperature will stay around 30°-31°C, and the minimum near 27°-28°C.
410
Image Credit : gemini
Humidity
The high humidity will continue to make the weather uncomfortable. Along with the rain, expect gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h. Meanwhile, most districts in North Bengal will keep getting light to moderate rainfall.
510
Image Credit : GEMINI
Weather Alert
The active monsoon trough is causing scattered showers in the hilly regions and nearby districts. For more detailed updates on the rain spells and overall weather, you can check live forecasts for Kolkata.
610
Image Credit : GEMINI
Yellow Alert
A yellow alert for storms and rain is in place for Kolkata and its surrounding areas for the next three days. Today, the city's maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 26°C, respectively. Relative humidity will be high, between 92-95%.
710
Image Credit : gemini
Rain
Kolkata may get a couple of scattered showers on Saturday. A yellow alert is also active for the city, but the intensity is expected to be lower. As the rain reduces, the amount of moisture in the air will increase.
810
Image Credit : AI Generated
Heavy Rain
The forecast suggests that from Tuesday, the temperature might rise again, bringing back sweaty and uncomfortable weather. The weather department has issued a separate yellow alert for heavy rain in parts of three northern districts.
910
Image Credit : AI Generated
Met Office Prediction
According to the weather office, the severe weather might start to ease up from Sunday. For now, South Bengal continues to face rough conditions with non-stop rain, strong winds, and lightning. The sky will remain cloudy on Friday, with the Met office forecasting spells of heavy rain.
1010
Image Credit : AI Generated
Cyclonic Circulations
Three active cyclonic circulations over Bihar-North Bengal and Northeast Bangladesh-Assam are pulling in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. With the monsoon trough also nearby, both North and South Bengal are getting continuous rain. The forecast predicts more rain for both regions today and tomorrow.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos