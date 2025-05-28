Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, storm alert for THESE days; Check forecast
A cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system. This could bring heavy rain and strong winds to several districts. The severity of the weather is expected to increase in the coming days
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Several districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday, following Tuesday's downpour. The storms and rain are predicted to continue throughout the week, according to the Meteorological Department.
The Meteorological Department reports a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to develop into a low-pressure system within hours.
This low-pressure system has a high probability of intensifying into a cyclonic storm. As a result, moisture-laden winds are entering the land from the Bay of Bengal.
The southwest monsoon is also likely to enter the state via North Bengal. Overall, severe weather is predicted for the next few days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds.
The Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 10 districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, and West Burdwan.
Heavy rain and strong winds are also expected in Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly.
Gusts of wind between 30 and 60 kmph are expected along with the rain. Coastal districts will experience higher wind speeds.
Wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected. The severe weather is predicted to intensify from Wednesday.
Rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week, with heavier downpours anticipated on Thursday and Friday. Low-lying areas may experience flooding, and waterlogging is possible in the city.
The maximum temperature in the city today is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is 26 degrees Celsius.