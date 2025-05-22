Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain, storm to persist till Friday? Check forecast here
West Bengal is experiencing unpredictable weather due to a trough extending from Punjab. Intense heat in the mornings is followed by rain in the evenings. The meteorological department predicts these conditions will persist until Friday
| Published : May 22 2025, 08:18 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : social media
A trough of low pressure extends from Punjab through Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and over West Bengal, causing rain.
Image Credit : pixal
The meteorological department reports that this erratic weather, with hot mornings and rainy evenings, will continue until Friday.
Image Credit : social media
Rain occurred in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, East Midnapore, and Nadia on Wednesday night, starting with gusty winds around 9 pm.
Image Credit : social media
Meteorologists say this erratic weather will continue today and persist until Friday.
Image Credit : social media
Experts attribute this weather pattern to the trough of low pressure extending from Punjab to West Bengal.
Image Credit : pixal
While enduring intense heat in the mornings, residents are enjoying cooler evenings thanks to the low-pressure trough.
Image Credit : social media
Clear weather is expected throughout the morning, with increasing heat as the day progresses. Rain is likely in the evening.
Image Credit : social Media
Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in several districts, with some areas experiencing speeds up to 60 kmph.
Image Credit : Social Media
Kolkata's maximum temperature will be 33°C, and the minimum will be 26°C.
Image Credit : Social Media
Experts predict the monsoon will arrive in Bengal around May 27th.
