- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain, strong winds predicted because of deep depression? Check forecast
A low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea is intensifying and another is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, May 27th. Coastal areas are forecast to experience heavy rain and strong winds
The low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea is gaining strength, according to weather officials.
It's currently located in the coastal area and is expected to intensify as it moves north.
Sources say a low-pressure system will form in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, May 27th. It's expected to strengthen in the central and northern Bay of Bengal.
It may intensify into a deep depression by May 28th. Heavy rain is expected in 4 coastal districts on May 28th. Daily thunderstorms and rain are also forecast across the state.
The low-pressure system may bring thunderstorms and rain to South Bengal, with winds gusting up to 50-60 kmph.
North Bengal will also experience thunderstorms and rain, with winds potentially reaching 40-50 kmph.
South Bengal is currently likely to experience storms and rain. Until Sunday, there's a chance of thunderstorms and rain with gusty winds of 30-50 kmph. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will continue.
The intensity of storms and rain is expected to be slightly higher on Sunday.
Scattered storms and rain are predicted in a few districts on Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected starting Wednesday, continuing through Thursday and Friday in various districts.
Wind gusts of 30-50 kmph are expected. While the likelihood of storms and rain is lower in two districts today, Saturday, it's expected in eight districts of North Bengal on Sunday and Monday.