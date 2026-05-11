Kolkata Weather Update: Storms, Rain Forecast Predicted For Entire Month? Check Here
Kolkata Weather Update: The rain isn't stopping anytime soon. After a wet end to April, Kolkata and large parts of West Bengal will continue to see storms and showers all through May, says the Alipur Met Office
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No Respite from Rain
The rain spell is set to continue. Storms and showers have been hitting Kolkata and large parts of West Bengal almost daily since the end of April. The Alipur Met Office confirms this wet weather will last through May.
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Cloudy Sky
Unlike other years, May might not bring unbearable heat. The Alipur Met Office has forecast regular rain showers, which will keep temperatures down after the intense heatwave in mid-April.
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Low-Pressure
A new low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Because of this, the Alipur Met Office predicts rain for the entire week. Almost all districts in South Bengal will see storms on Monday.
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Thunderstorm
The Alipur Met Office has issued a storm warning for Monday. Gusty winds of 40-50 km/h may hit North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur. An orange alert is now in place for these four districts.
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Forecast
According to the weather office, Kolkata will likely experience rain in spells throughout Monday. The forecast also predicts thunderstorms with lightning for the remaining districts.
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North Bengal Weather
North Bengal is also bracing for storms. The Met Office has forecast heavy rain and storms for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri on Monday, with winds possibly reaching 50 km/h.
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Forecast
The Alipur Met Office states that stormy conditions will continue in almost all districts of North Bengal until Wednesday. This three-day spell will bring thunderstorms and winds of 40-50 km/h.
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Kolkata Weather Update
Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees. Relative humidity was 67%, and the Met office has predicted rain all day.
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Storm
An active cyclonic circulation is present over West Bengal. Also, a low-pressure trough runs from southeast Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal, passing through MP, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. This system is pulling in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
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Respite From Heat
For now, there's good news. The Alipur Met Office predicts that temperatures in Kolkata and West Bengal will not change much, providing continued relief from the summer heat.
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