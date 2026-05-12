Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued For The Next 7 Days; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is in for seven more days of rain, thunderstorms. A cyclonic circulation, plus moisture coming in from Bay of Bengal, means Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will see light to moderate showers
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Kolkata Weather
Kolkata's temperatures have been going up and down quite a bit. Now, the Met office has predicted more rain and storms for the next seven days. Let's find out which districts will get showers today and which ones might stay dry.
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Met Office
The Alipore Met Office bulletin explains the reason for this weather. A cyclonic circulation is stretching from East Bihar to the Himalayan parts of West Bengal. Another one is active from East Rajasthan to East Jharkhand. On top of that, a lot of moisture is flowing in from the Bay of Bengal.
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Thunderstorm, Rain
All these weather systems together are creating the perfect conditions for thunderstorms and rain. This means some district in the state will likely see rainfall every day. There's also a chance of a new low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.
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Bay of Bengal
According to sources, a new low-pressure area might form over the Bay of Bengal today. This is expected to bring rain to most districts of the state throughout the week.
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Light Rain
Today, light rain is expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. You can also expect gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. But don't expect relief from the heat! Temperatures might actually rise by 2 to 4 degrees, and the humidity will make it feel even more uncomfortable.
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