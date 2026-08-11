Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat backed protesting students in Jharkhand, calling the lathi-charge unacceptable. He highlighted the arrest of 20 people, including the ex-JPSC chairman, in the recruitment irregularities case, and cited Rahul Gandhi's support.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Tuesday backed the protesting students in Jharkhand and said that a lathi-charge against a peaceful demonstration was unacceptable, while highlighting the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.

CM Sensitive to Issue, 20 Arrested: Bhagat

Speaking in Delhi about the students' protest in Ranchi, Bhagat said that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was sensitive to the issue and pointed to the recent arrest of former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte by the state CID. "Hemant Soren himself is very sensitive to the issue. The former JSSC Chairman was arrested yesterday by the CID, and a total of 20 people have been arrested so far. The ED has stepped in, and a case has been registered," Bhagat said.

Meanwhile, the former JPSC chairman was arrested by the Jharkhand CID on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. According to reports, the arrest took the total number of people arrested by the CID in the case to 20.

Rahul Gandhi's Response

Bhagat referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's response to the protest and said that Gandhi had made it clear that the use of force against peaceful protesters could not be justified irrespective of which political party was in power. "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi stated that a lathi charge against a peaceful protest is unacceptable, regardless of which government is in power. Rahul Gandhi also spoke with the protesting students," the Congress MP said.

'Disruptive Elements Were Not Students'

Bhagat also rejected the suggestion that the demonstration as a whole had been disruptive, claiming that people had been brought in from border areas and alleging that those involved in creating disturbances were not students. "People were brought in from border areas, and the disruptive elements among them were not students; the students were presenting their views in a very peaceful manner," he said.

Protest Intensifies, Police Use Force

The arrest came amid an intensifying protest by JPSC and JSSC aspirants, who marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and seeking a CBI probe. Police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse protesters after some demonstrators breached barricades.

The Jharkhand students' agitation has centred on alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. Protesters have been demanding cancellation of examinations and a CBI probe into alleged paper leaks and irregularities.

The agitation intensified on Monday when aspirants marched towards the Assembly, leading to clashes with security personnel and the use of force to disperse the crowd.

Political Fallout and Further Developments

The developments have also triggered a wider political confrontation in the state, with opposition parties criticising the police action against the protesters and the government appealing for dialogue. Reports said the Jharkhand BJP called a statewide bandh for August 11 over the police action against the protesting aspirants.

The arrest of Khiangte has added another significant development to the recruitment examination controversy. He had reportedly been questioned several times before his arrest, while all three JPSC members resigned a day earlier amid the protests.

Bhagat's remarks come as the students continue their agitation and the political debate over recruitment examinations, alleged irregularities and police action intensifies in Jharkhand.