North Bengal is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, where very heavy rainfall is likely.

Heavy to very heavy rain has also been forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. Isolated heavy showers are expected in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda.

Authorities have advised people to remain cautious, especially in the hilly regions of North Bengal, where continuous rainfall has already triggered landslides and increased river water levels. Further rainfall could worsen the situation in vulnerable areas.