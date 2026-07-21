Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert for North Bengal, Rain to Continue in Kolkata
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall across West Bengal on July 21. While Kolkata is expected to receive light to moderate rain, several North Bengal districts remain under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall
Rainfall Set to Increase Across West Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across West Bengal from July 21 due to an active monsoon system. A monsoon trough currently extends from Ranchi to the northwestern Bay of Bengal through Digha. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area that formed earlier has weakened into a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and adjoining southern Gangetic West Bengal. These weather systems are expected to enhance rainfall across both North and South Bengal.
Kolkata and South Bengal to Witness Rain and Gusty Winds
Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the day. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected.
Several districts in South Bengal are likely to receive moderate rainfall, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Jhargram. Light showers may also occur in the remaining districts of South Bengal.
Orange Alert Issued for North Bengal
North Bengal is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, where very heavy rainfall is likely.
Heavy to very heavy rain has also been forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. Isolated heavy showers are expected in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda.
Authorities have advised people to remain cautious, especially in the hilly regions of North Bengal, where continuous rainfall has already triggered landslides and increased river water levels. Further rainfall could worsen the situation in vulnerable areas.
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