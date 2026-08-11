BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of peddling lies to stay in headlines and not attending Parliament. He also highlighted the lathi charge on students in Congress-supported Jharkhand, calling out the party's hypocrisy.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah while not attending the House himself, and alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were "peddling lies" and making "reckless statements" to remain in the headlines, while claiming that justice is being denied to the youth of Jharkhand.

Speaking to ANI during the NDA MPs' protest against the Opposition, Thakur said, "He demands answers from the Home Minister while failing to attend the House himself. The Home Minister is ready to provide answers, but Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are peddling lies and making reckless statements merely to stay in the headlines."

BJP on Jharkhand Student Protests

On the issue of alleged police action against students in Jharkhand, the BJP leader said, "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi--showing how the youth are being mistreated in a state governed by his supporters, and how justice is being denied to them."

'Ready for discussion, but Rahul isn't': BJP MPs

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "The entire opposition does not want a discussion of any kind. As for the issue concerning students, they have one policy for Jantar Mantar and a completely different one for Jharkhand."

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "We are ready for discussion, but Rahul Gandhi is not. He has stalled the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister is ready to answer."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Amit Shah ji denge jawab, Rahul Gandhi bhaagna mat.... Rahul Gandhi sharam karo, Jharkhand mein chhaatro ke upar itni barbarta hui hai...

NDA MPs Protest Parliament Logjam

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs held a protest march towards Parliament against the Opposition's logjam in both the Houses.

The MPs were seen carrying placards targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of running away from debate on student protests.

This comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.

The NDA MPs also demanded answers from the Congress MP over Jharkhand's police lathi charge and use of water cannon against protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday. (ANI)