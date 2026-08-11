Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the plan to sing Vande Mataram at the Red Fort, calling it PM Modi's "theatrics of nationalism." He said the tradition began with Congress and that the BJP does not need to teach them patriotism.

Raut slams 'theatrics of nationalism' over Vande Mataram plan

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday questioned the claim that the national song Vande Mataram will be sung at the Red Fort on Independence Day for the first time, declaring that the tradition of Vande Mataram in the country began with the Congress, as it was first sung at a party session. Raut referenced alleged past actions of the BJP regarding Vande Mataram and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop with the "theatrics of nationalism". He remarked that those who did not hoist the tricolour at their offices for 50 years after the country's independence are now "putting up drama of singing Vande Mataram" He further declared that it was the Congress that taught others the values of patriotism, adding that the party does not need to learn patriotism from the BJP.

"For the first time where? The tradition of Vande Mataram in this country began with the Congress. It was first sung at a Congress session. Stop this theatrics by Modi. Stop this theatrics. You have no connection with Vande Mataram. Those who did not hoist the tricolour at their offices for 50 years after the country gained independence are now putting on this drama of singing Vande Mataram. We taught you patriotism. We do not need to learn patriotism from you. Patriotism and Vande Mataram are not an event. They are the soul of this country--and that is something Modi does not possess," said Raut.

Tribute to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

The national song 'Vande Mataram' will be sung for the first time during the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort on August 15. Stating that 2026 marks 150 years of the song penned by noted Bengali poet Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Defence Secretary RK Singh noted that it will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort as a tribute to the poet's enduring legacy.

Parliament Disruptions to Continue

Earlier, on August 10, Sanjay Raut said Parliament proceedings will continue to face disruptions until the no-confidence motion is taken up and an explanation is provided on the Jantar Mantar incident, including the alleged attack on protesters and those responsible for it.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Raut said, "Until the matter of the no-confidence motion is taken up in the House, and until an explanation is given about what happened at Jantar Mantar, the attack on the protesters, who is responsible for it, and who gave the orders, no Bill will be passed peacefully in the House. The protests and disruptions will continue." (ANI)