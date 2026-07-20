Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For 21st July In South Bengal Districts
Kolkata Weather Update: A low-pressure system and a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal have made the monsoon trough active in the state. Because of this, the weather office says rain will pick up in many South Bengal districts from Monday
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Image Credit : Gemini
Kolkata Weather
The rain continued on Monday after Sunday's showers. The weather office has again forecast heavy rain from Tuesday. Several districts in South Bengal are likely to get heavy rainfall. Let's find out what the weather will be like on July 21 and how much the rain will intensify in South and North Bengal.
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Image Credit : gemini
Weather Update
Right at the start of Shravan, moisture is rushing into the state from the Bay of Bengal, making the monsoon trough very active. A low-pressure system and a cyclonic circulation are currently over Gangetic West Bengal, near North Odisha and Jharkhand, creating perfect conditions for rain across the state.
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Rainfall
Rainfall is set to increase in both North and South Bengal in the new week starting Monday. According to the weather department, the monsoon trough now extends from Ranchi to Digha and has reached the northwest Bay of Bengal. This will cause the rain to increase from Tuesday.
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Image Credit : gemini
Low-Pressure
The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has lost some steam and turned into a cyclonic circulation. This is why South Bengal saw scattered showers on Sunday. Light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Forecast
The weather department forecasts no major change in the weather on Monday. However, the rain's intensity will increase from Tuesday. Specifically, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia will get heavy showers. The rain is expected to continue until Thursday.
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Heavy Rain
Heavy rain is likely in South Bengal over the next four days. The districts of Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, and Nadia will receive heavy rainfall. The amount of rain will increase starting Wednesday.
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