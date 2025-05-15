Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heatwave alert expected till THIS day; check rain forecast
The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for several districts in West Bengal. The heatwave is expected to continue until Thursday, followed by some relief. There is also a possibility of rainfall in a few districts
| Published : May 15 2025, 10:24 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : social media
The mercury is rising steadily. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for several districts due to the heatwave.
210
Image Credit : Gemini AI
The heatwave will continue until Thursday in Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, and Birbhum districts, followed by relief.
310
Image Credit : social Media
A Kalbaishakhi alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday. Rain is expected in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, and Paschim Medinipur after this afternoon.
410
Image Credit : social Media
Rain is expected in Purulia, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, and Paschim Bardhaman after Thursday evening.
510
Image Credit : social Media
Thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected, accompanied by gusty winds of 60 to 70 kmph, according to the Meteorological Department.
610
Image Credit : social Media
Heavy rain is expected in North Bengal today, specifically in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri.
710
Image Credit : social media
Rain is also expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, accompanied by winds.
810
Image Credit : social Media
The southwest monsoon arrived in the Nicobar Islands, South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, and parts of the North Andaman Sea on May 13, potentially leading to rain.
910
Image Credit : social Media
Kolkata will experience heat as the day progresses. The heat will continue today. The maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius.
1010
Image Credit : pixal
While the skies will be clear this morning, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected at night.
Top Stories