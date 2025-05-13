- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Monsoon arrives today in Andaman; relief from heatwave soon? Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Monsoon arrives today in Andaman; relief from heatwave soon? Check
The southwest monsoon is expected to hit the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and southeast Bay of Bengal by May 13, 2025. When will the monsoon arrive?
| Published : May 13 2025, 11:21 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : iSTOCK
The southwest monsoon (SWM) is likely to arrive in parts of the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and southeast Bay of Bengal by May 13, 2025.
27
Image Credit : our own
According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on May 27, four days ahead of the usual onset date of June 1.
37
Image Credit : our own
On April 15, the IMD reported that the southwest monsoon in 2025 could bring normal or above-normal rainfall.
47
Image Credit : our own
Bengal is sweltering under a heatwave. There's no confirmed date for the arrival of rain. Temperatures are nearing 40 degrees Celsius.
57
Image Credit : our own
On May 13, the minimum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius.
67
Image Credit : Freepik
The Meteorological Department has not predicted any thunderstorms on Tuesday. However, the weather office has indicated that the monsoon season may arrive very soon.
77
Image Credit : freepik
The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of light thunderstorms and rainfall across the state on May 19 and 20.
Top Stories