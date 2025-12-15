Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Fog, Falling Temperatures and AQI Above 400
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is bracing for a sharper winter spell as cold wave conditions intensify. Dense fog, falling temperatures and stagnant winds are worsening air quality, raising health concerns for residents over the next few days
Cold Wave Tightens Its Grip on Delhi-NCR
Minimum temperatures in Delhi have dipped to around 8°C, signalling a steady rise in winter chill. According to IMD, both daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to fall further over the next two to three days, making mornings and nights increasingly cold.
Dense Fog to Disrupt Visibility
Foggy conditions will continue to dominate Delhi and surrounding areas, especially during early morning and late night hours. Reduced visibility is likely to impact road, rail and flight movement as fog combines with cold air to linger across the region.
Toxic Air and Severe Pollution Risk
With no rain or strong winds forecast, air pollutants remain trapped near the surface. AQI levels have already crossed 400 in several areas, placing Delhi in the severe category. The toxic smog poses serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues.
