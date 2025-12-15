- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter has set in in Bengal, with temperatures dropping below normal and the dry weather is expected to continue for the next seven days. Winter spell continues in South Bengal including Kolkata
Winter is in full swing in Bengal. Light fog/smog in the morning followed by clear skies. Dry weather for now. No chance of rain. Temperatures have dropped significantly. Night and day temperatures below normal. Temperatures will remain like this for the next seven days. There is little chance of major temperature changes. There is not much variation in temperature in the next seven days. The minimum temperature may fluctuate by 1 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Kolkata is again at 14 degrees Celsius. The temperature has come down slightly. A seven-day winter spell. Northerly winds are blowing. The minimum temperature is at or below normal. Dense fog may occur in at least four districts in North Bengal. Moderate fog may reduce visibility to 200 meters in the hilly areas including Darjeeling for the next few days. Light to moderate fog in some western districts including the coast of South Bengal.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the morning in the coastal and adjacent areas. Visibility will decrease slightly in one or two places. However, there is no warning of dense fog. There will be a winter mood in the northerly wind for seven days. There is no possibility of rain. Upper air circulation or cyclone in southern Bangladesh and adjacent areas. There is another cyclone in the southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka. A western storm is coming to northwest India. A new western storm will enter northwest India. As a result, the winter mood will increase in Bengal as well.
The minimum temperature in the western districts will be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius for the next few days. The minimum temperature in the coastal districts may be between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius. There will be more chance of fog in Bankura and Purulia.
