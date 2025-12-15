Image Credit : Pixabay

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the morning in the coastal and adjacent areas. Visibility will decrease slightly in one or two places. However, there is no warning of dense fog. There will be a winter mood in the northerly wind for seven days. There is no possibility of rain. Upper air circulation or cyclone in southern Bangladesh and adjacent areas. There is another cyclone in the southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka. A western storm is coming to northwest India. A new western storm will enter northwest India. As a result, the winter mood will increase in Bengal as well.