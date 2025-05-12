Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Monsoon, storm forecast for THESE places
Due to a cyclonic circulation over North Bangladesh and the Southeast Bay of Bengal, monsoon is expected to arrive early in India. The monsoon is likely to hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands within 4-5 days
| Published : May 12 2025, 10:54 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation has formed over North Bangladesh. Another circulation exists over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea.
210
This year, the monsoon is expected to arrive early in India. The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands within the next 4-5 days.
310
Today, Kolkata's temperature will range between 30 and 39 degrees Celsius. Intense sunshine and uncomfortable heat are expected from morning.
410
The Meteorological Department has stated that hot and uncomfortable weather will persist in South Bengal until Wednesday. Temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
510
Thunderstorms are expected in eight districts of South Bengal amid the heatwave. Light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30 to 50 kmph.
610
Heavy rain is expected in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal. An alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall (up to 200 mm) in these districts on Monday.
710
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal from Wednesday.
810
Heavy rain (70-110 mm) is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts on Monday and Tuesday. Rainfall is expected in several districts of North Bengal until Wednesday.
910
Thunderstorms are likely in six districts of West Bengal on Tuesday: North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East Midnapore, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.
1010
Thunderstorms are likely in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts. Thunderstorms are also expected in six districts on Monday.
Top Stories