Bengaluru and North Karnataka face a severe cold wave with temperatures dropping to single digits in several districts. The Meteorological Department issues warnings; residents are advised to stay warm, avoid morning/evening walks.
Bengaluru Shivers as Cold Wave Continues
Bengaluru is experiencing a persistent cold spell, with temperatures dipping significantly over the past few days. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings as nights remain unusually chilly, while mornings see heavy dew and clear skies. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing and take precautions, especially the elderly and children.
Bengaluru’s weather today features clear skies, temperatures ranging between 14°C and 25°C, and humidity at around 59%. Winds blow at 16 km/h, making mornings chilly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) varies from 50 to 120, remaining in the “Moderate” category.
Severe Cold Wave Hits North Karnataka
North Karnataka is experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping to record lows in the last decade. The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for nine districts, including Kalaburgi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Haveri, Yadgir, Dharwad, and Koppal.
Residents are advised to take precautionary measures as the cold weather is expected to persist for the next two days.
Record-Low Temperatures in Vijayapura and Yadgir
The lowest temperatures have been recorded in Vijayapura and Yadgir, with Vijayapura registering 7°C, marking the second-lowest reading in the past ten years. In 2023, the temperature in Vijayapura fell to 6.5°C.
Meteorologists have warned that the temperature may drop further to 6°C over the next two days, accompanied by chilly winds affecting daily life and outdoor activities.
Expert Advise to Residents
Authorities and weather experts have urged residents to take precautions during the cold spell. People are advised to avoid outdoor walks or exercise in the early mornings and evenings, wear warm clothing, and consume hot water or beverages to maintain body heat. The district administration has emphasised caution, particularly for the elderly, children, and those with health issues.
