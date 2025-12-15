Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

Bengaluru is experiencing a persistent cold spell, with temperatures dipping significantly over the past few days. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings as nights remain unusually chilly, while mornings see heavy dew and clear skies. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing and take precautions, especially the elderly and children.

Bengaluru’s weather today features clear skies, temperatures ranging between 14°C and 25°C, and humidity at around 59%. Winds blow at 16 km/h, making mornings chilly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) varies from 50 to 120, remaining in the “Moderate” category.