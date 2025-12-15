- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Telugu States Freeze As Temperature Drops Sharply
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures are dropping drastically right now... causing severe shivering. According to warnings from the Hyderabad Weather Center... do you know when this cold is likely to decrease?
Cold wave grips Telugu states
Temperatures are plummeting in the Telugu states, causing freezing conditions. Northern and western Telangana are worst hit with single-digit temperatures. The cold will persist for two more days.
Yellow alert for these Telangana districts
The Met Centre warns of temps 2-3°C below normal. A yellow alert is issued for Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Medak, with temps of 5-10°C expected.
Lowest temperatures here...
Currently, the lowest temperature in Telangana was recorded in Adilabad at 6.2 degrees Celsius. Medak recorded 8.8, Ramagundam 11.8, Hanamkonda 12, and Nizamabad 12.5 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures dropped in Hyderabad
Temperatures in Hyderabad have also dropped to unexpected levels. The lowest of 9°C was recorded in Patancheru. Rajendranagar recorded 10°C, and Begumpet Airport 12.4°C. The suburbs are colder.
People of Telugu states... be careful
With the biting cold, people are hesitant to leave their homes. Morning walkers, students, and office-goers are struggling. People worry how severe the cold will get, as it's this bad at winter's start.
Cold wave grips AP
In Andhra Pradesh, temps are dropping drastically. Araku hit a low of 4.4°C. Other agency areas also saw single-digit lows. Heavy fog is causing issues for drivers.
