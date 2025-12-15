- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Winter Intensity Drops, Dry Weather and Temperature Fluctuations Ahead
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Winter Intensity Drops, Dry Weather and Temperature Fluctuations Ahead
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: A shift in Maharashtra’s winter pattern is underway. While the recent cold wave is easing, weather conditions are set to change with fluctuating temperatures, regional contrasts, and fresh advisories for the coming days
Maharashtra Winter Update: Cold Wave Weakens, Chill Persists
The weather department has indicated that the intense cold experienced over the past few days across Maharashtra is likely to reduce in strength in the new week. However, the chill will continue, especially during nights and early mornings. Over the next 24 hours, minimum temperatures across most regions are expected to range between 10 and 16°C, while maximum temperatures may hover between 22 and 26°C. Coastal areas are likely to feel higher humidity once the sun rises.
Regional Forecast: Konkan to Vidarbha
Konkan, including Mumbai, is expected to witness dry weather conditions, with relatively warmer daytime temperatures but lingering morning coolness. Western Maharashtra and the ghat regions may remain dry as well, though fog is expected in elevated areas. Marathwada is also forecast to stay dry with clear skies. Vidarbha, meanwhile, is likely to remain the coldest part of the state, with several districts experiencing a sharper drop in minimum temperatures compared to other regions.
All-India Outlook: Cold Waves and Localised Rain
Across the country, the meteorological assessment suggests light snowfall at isolated locations in the Himalayan states, while plains may see temperature fluctuations. Southern India is also beginning to feel the impact of cold winds, with advisories issued for parts of Telangana and Karnataka. At the same time, Kerala and Tamil Nadu may receive scattered light showers, though cooler and pleasant conditions are expected to prevail.
