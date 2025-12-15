Image Credit : Getty

The weather department has indicated that the intense cold experienced over the past few days across Maharashtra is likely to reduce in strength in the new week. However, the chill will continue, especially during nights and early mornings. Over the next 24 hours, minimum temperatures across most regions are expected to range between 10 and 16°C, while maximum temperatures may hover between 22 and 26°C. Coastal areas are likely to feel higher humidity once the sun rises.