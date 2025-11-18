Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone to Disrupt Winter In Bengal? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, easterly winds are strengthening in the state, blocking the cool westerly winds. As a result, the temperature will rise by 2 to 3 degrees in the next few days
Kolkata Weather
For the last few days, the temperature across the state has been quite low. But now, there's bad news for cold lovers. It's going to get warmer as a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is disrupting the winter.
Met Office
According to the Met office, easterly winds are entering Bengal. The cyclone in the Bay of Bengal will reduce the cool westerly winds. A circulation is forming in the southwest Bay of Bengal, causing a rise in temperature.
Cyclone
Due to this cyclone, the wind pattern will change significantly. North-westerly winds are being blocked, replaced by easterly winds. This is causing a 2 to 3-degree rise in temperature. A major weather shift is on the way.
Temperature To Rise
Moisture is entering Bengal due to the cyclone, causing temperatures to rise by 2 to 3 degrees. This will reduce the winter chill that people have been enjoying. The weather is about to change.
Forecast
According to the Alipore Met office, dry weather will prevail in Kolkata and the state on Tuesday. Fog is expected until Wednesday morning, with warmer days ahead. The max temp will be 29°C and min 19°C.