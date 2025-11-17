Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature to Drop, Morning's to be Foggy; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The temperature has dropped below normal in many parts of South Bengal, bringing a wintery feel. Despite a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, dry weather will continue in the state
Minimum temperature significantly below normal
The minimum temperature is below normal in many parts of South Bengal. The Alipore Met Office also reports low temps in North Bengal. Night temps may rise by 2-3°C after two days.
Monday sky mainly clear
Kolkata Forecast: On Monday, the sky over Kolkata will be mainly clear, with max/min temps around 28°C/18°C. Expect morning fog Mon-Wed, with temps from 29-30°C to 19-20°C.
A low-pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal
The Met office reports a low-pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lanka coast. This system is expected to move west-northwestward over the next 24 hours.
Morning fog will increase
Despite low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal, dry weather will persist. Kolkata's sky is clear, but morning fog will increase. Moderate fog is expected in parts of Bengal.
No warning issued
7-Day Forecast: Dry weather will continue across North and South Bengal for the next week, with no warnings. Today, Darjeeling recorded a low of 6.2°C and Purulia 12.0°C. No rain was recorded.