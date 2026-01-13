Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Makar Sankranti Forecast Despite Temperature Rise
Kolkata Weather LATEST UpdateEven though the temperature has slightly increased at the end of Poush, winter isn't going away just yet. The weather office reports that while it feels a bit warm due to a low-pressure system in the South Bay of Bengal
Kolkata Weather
A sudden change in the weather. The temperature is on a slight rise at the end of Poush. But winter isn't leaving yet, says the weather office. A new update reveals that a bone-chilling cold will be felt in Bengal this Poush Sankranti.
Weather Forecast
According to the weather office, residents in the southern districts will feel a slight warmth from the morning sun today. The weather in Kolkata will be similar. However, the southern districts will still have a considerable winter feel.
Winter Chill
The weather office reports that the winter chill has slightly decreased in the southern districts. The temperature has risen two degrees above normal. The warmth is increasing due to a low-pressure system in the South Bay of Bengal.
Low Pressure
A low-pressure system in the South Bay of Bengal is raising temperatures, a trend lasting until Tuesday. Dense fog is expected in several districts. The city's max temp will be 23°C and min 13°C.
North Bengal
The weather in North Bengal will be different, with intense cold. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur will be cold. Snowfall is also possible in some areas.
