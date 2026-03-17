Over 100 visually impaired families in Tiruchirappalli will boycott the 2026 TN Assembly polls, citing government failure to address long-pending demands for basic facilities, increased financial aid, and employment opportunities after 25 years.

Residents Announce Election Boycott Over Unfulfilled Demands

More than 100 families of visually impaired persons residing in Gandhi Nagar near Nagamangalam in Tiruchirappalli district have announced their decision to boycott the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, alleging that the government has failed to address their long-pending demands.

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Members of the Visually Impaired Residents Welfare Association stated that, despite repeatedly submitting petitions and staging protests, their basic demands remain unfulfilled.

Mariyappan, a visually impaired resident, said, "We have been living in the Gandhi Nagar area for nearly 25 years, yet we still lack basic facilities. We have been raising these demands for a long time, but no action has been taken so far." "During every election, political leaders visit us seeking our votes and promise to address our issues. However, once the elections are over, no one returns to follow up or take action," he added.

Key Demands of the Residents

Their key demands include the repair of damaged electricity poles, construction and maintenance of cement roads and a bridge in the locality, laying of a proper tar road connecting the area, provision of adequate bus facilities, construction of a community hall, and issuance of proper house site pattas in the names of residents.

They have also urged the government to increase the monthly financial assistance for visually impaired persons from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 and to provide employment opportunities to educated visually impaired individuals based on their qualifications.

"The monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 provided by the government is insufficient. We have repeatedly requested that it be increased to Rs 5,000, but no steps have been taken. Hence, we have taken this decision," Mariyappan said.

Decades of Neglect and Inadequate Support

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of response from authorities, the residents have put up posters and banners in the locality announcing their decision to boycott the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Selvam, another visually impaired resident, said, "Our locality is situated far from the main area, and we face severe difficulties due to poor road connectivity and lack of transportation facilities. Moreover, the monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 is inadequate in the current cost of living, and we struggle to meet even our basic needs".

"In several other states, persons with disabilities receive assistance exceeding Rs 5,000. Taking that into consideration, we have been demanding an increase in our monthly assistance for many years. However, the government has not responded to our request," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Overview

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10, 2026.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). (ANI)