The NDA won all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, a result BJP leaders termed a 'big victory' for the alliance's unity. Leaders highlighted the opposition's fragmentation, while the RJD alleged horse-trading after some MLAs abstained.

BJP Hails 'Big Victory' for NDA

After Bharatiya Janata Party secured all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, state BJP President Sanjay Saraogi deemed it a "big victory" for NDA, which he said displayed their unity and "fragmentation" of the Opposition. "This is a big victory for NDA. NDA is united, and the opposition is fragmented...they had no faith in their MLAs...the whole of Bihar is with NDA. NDA fought the election unitedly, and we won all five seats," Saraogi said.

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Leaders Celebrate Unity and Victory

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won all five Rajya Sabha seats of the state and said that the party's victory has disappointed the opposition. Speaking to ANI after the result, Sinha said, "All five seats have been won by NDA...The NDA's victory has disappointed the opposition even more...All five NDA candidates have won in Bihar...Their people did not come to vote. These people (the opposition) make allegations when they lose."

Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav congratulated the winners, adding, "All five NDA candidates have won, and I congratulate everyone. The way NDA has been winning so far, it will continue to win in the same manner in the future."

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the NDA's rock-solid unity and resounding victory. "This is a day of great excitement. The NDA's rock-solid unity and the NDA's resounding victory. Is there any unity in the opposition?" he added.

How NDA Secured the Win

Abstention from Congress and RJD MLAs helped NDA secured all five seats in the Rajya Sabha. NDA had fielded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur and BJP's Shivesh Ram.

Opposition Alleges Horse Trading

Reacting to the results, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh alleged horse trading in the voting. "We have lost despite winning. We had the numbers. Horse trading has happened in this, and the four voters who did not come were from our alliance," he said.

Election Background

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. Out of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while voting was held for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar. (ANI)