Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature fluctuations continue due to western disturbance. Temperature will drop again from Tuesday, mercury could fall significantly on Poush Sankranti. While some districts in North Bengal have a dense fog warning
Mercury could drop significantly on Sankranti day
A western disturbance is over North Pakistan and nearby hilly areas. Kolkata's temperature is 12-15°C. Temps will drop again from Tuesday, with a significant fall expected on Wednesday for Sankranti.
Mercury to drop again on Poush Sankranti
Mercury will drop again on Poush Sankranti. A solid winter spell returns at the end of Poush. Light to moderate morning fog, clearing later. Dry weather, no rain. Kolkata's minimum is 15.0°C. No dense fog warning. Some areas have fog till noon, then clear skies.
The winter spell will continue
Dense fog warning in North Bengal's Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur. Cold day conditions near North Dinajpur. The winter spell continues. Temps will drop again on Wednesday for Makar Sankranti, with a severe cold spell forecast for early Magh.
Temperature will rise from tomorrow
Temps will be stable for 48 hours. Yesterday's max was 22.0°C. Humidity is 53-92%. Temps will rise from tomorrow. Kolkata will be around 14/15°C, while western districts will see 7-10°C.
Dense fog warning today
Dense fog warning in six North Bengal districts today, with visibility possibly dropping to 50m. The Alipore weather office reports a slight rise in mercury today. The minimum temperature has increased by 2-3°C. A rise from Sunday was previously forecast.
