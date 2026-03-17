Union Minister Piyush Goyal will move to withdraw the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha. The session will also focus on the Union Budget (2026-27) and voting on demands for grants for key ministries.

Jan Vishwas Bill Withdrawal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will on Tuesday move for leave to withdraw "The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha as the House continues with the second stage of the Union Budget (2026-27). The Bill, which was originally introduced in 2025, will be withdrawn to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business, as reported by the Select Committee, as per the revised list of business in Lok Sabha.

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Focus on Union Budget and Demands for Grants

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh are to move a motion in agreement with the Fifteenth Report of the Business Advisory Committee, which was presented on March 16. According to the Revised List of Business, the agenda is dominated by crucial voting on demands for grants 2026-27.

Ministry-Specific Discussions

Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants for the 2026-27 fiscal year, focusing on three ministries, will also take place, including the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Parliamentary Committees to Present Key Reports

Several Parliamentary Standing Committees are slated to present key reports during the 2026 Budget session, featuring prominent Members of Parliament. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram are scheduled to present reports for the Committee on Home Affairs, covering action-taken reports on previous recommendations regarding the Demands for Grants (2025-26).

Reports on Communications and Broadcasting

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Rabindra Narayan Behera are set to lay reports on the Demands for Grants (2026-27) pertaining to the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

External Affairs Committee Report

On behalf of the Committee on External Affairs, members Shashi Tharoor and Arvind Ganpat Sawant are expected to present the 13th report on action taken by the government on the observations/ recommendations in the 8th report frm 8th report from the Ministry on "Evaluation of India's Indian Ocean Strategy".

Finance Committee Reports

The Standing Committee on Finance will present three key reports covering the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning, and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Reports on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development

Additionally, the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development will submit its reports for the Ministries of Labour & Employment, Textiles, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship on 'Demands for Grants (2026-27).

Petroleum and Natural Gas Committee Report

Further adding to the day's proceedings, MP Sunil Dattatrey Tatkare from the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, will table its 7th Report regarding the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on 'Demands for Grants (2026-27).

Day's Proceedings to Commence with Question Hour

The lower house will convene today with the Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers on the table by various ministers, including Virendra Kumar from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Giriraj Singh from the Ministry of Textiles. (ANI)